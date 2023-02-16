Emily Ratajkowski reveals how to correctly pronounce her last name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has clarified how to pronounce her last name, with the model revealing the correct Polish pronunciation.

Ratajkowski, 31, shared the correct way to say her name in new videos posted on the official Tory Burch TikTok and Instagram accounts.

In the Instagram clip, which was filmed backstage at the Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Vogue contributor Liana Satenstein asked: “How do you pronounce your last name?” with Ratajkowski then revealing it is pronounced “Rat-ah-COF-skah”.

The model then explained that “Rat-ah-cof-ski” also works, but that if it’s “feminine, it’s Rat-ah-cof-skah”.

In the video uploaded to TikTok, Ratajkowski could also be heard telling Satenstein that the pronunciation is “the Polish way to say it”.

The clarification prompted some fans to note that the model has previously pronounced her surname “Rat-ah-cow-ski,” with some suggesting that she likely used the “Americanised” version of her last name.

“It’s because her last name is Americanised… very common… SKI and SKA are two different last names since last names don’t differ based on gender,” one person wrote in the TikTok comments, while another said: “She’s allowed to start saying it the correct way. I used to say my name anglicised too, I stopped when I got older.”

This is not the first time that the Gone Girl star has offered tips for correctly pronouncing her last name, as she previously told Rolling Stone that the “trick” is that “the J is silent”.

“The J is silent. That’s the trick,” she told the outlet in 2013, adding: “Occasionally people get it right on the first try, just through random luck. People have told me to change it over the years, but my dad is always saying: ‘Never change your name!’ My middle name is O’Hara, so it’s a pretty epic name. Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski.”

Ratajkowski is not the only celebrity to share the correct pronunciation of their name recently, as Raven-Symoné recently surprised fans when she revealed that her last name is “pronounced See-mon-ye”.

Ratajkowski’s clarification comes after she seemingly confirmed her relationship with comedian Eric André on Valentine’s Day.

The pair revealed how they were celebrating the holiday of love earlier this week when André shared an Instagram photo that showed him lying nude on a couch, while Ratajkowski’s reflection could be seen in the mirror behind the comedian.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” André wrote alongside the post.