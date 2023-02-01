Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski’s one-year-old son has made his fashion campaign debut alongside his mother.

The model, 31, and her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, star together in Tory Burch’s new Spring 2023 ads.

In one photo from the campaign, which was photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, Ratajkowski can be seen modelling a sheer beige short-sleeve turtleneck and a cream skirt while holding a cream-coloured bag from the designer’s latest collection.

The campaign also sees photos of the mother-son duo posing together, with Ratajkowsi appearing in another neutral outfit complete with a sheer dress overlay and a cream Tory Burch tote. In the imagery, she’s seen holding Sylvester, who was was dressed in neon green pants, a matching long-sleeve shirt and a green three-eyed alien sweater complete with a hood. It’s the one-year-old’s first fashion campaign.

Sylvester’s look was completed with a small lime green Tory Burch handbag, which he could be seen holding while being held in his mother’s arms.

On Ratajkowski’s Instagram, where she posted behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the shoot, Sylvester was also seen modelling a rooster outfit and a carrot costume. Another photo showed the baby wearing an oversized denim jacket.

“Sly! My little alien superstar,” Ratajkowski captioned the Instagram album. “I love my Tory family so much.”

The photos and videos were met with an outpouring of support from the model’s followers, with many applauding the one year old on his fashion campaign debut.

“Cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote, while another said: “Such a star!!”

Fellow model Elsa Hosk also praised the mother-son campaign, writing: “So stinkin cute,” while model Lily Aldridge wrote: “Cuties.”

The post also prompted a comment from the official Tory Burch Instagram, which added: “The Dream Team and your little alien too.”