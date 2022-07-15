Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s relationship has stolen the hearts of fans, who gushed over a new video posted on the actor’s Instagram account.

The Pitch Perfect star announced that she was in a new relationship with a woman on Thursday (9 June) and said that she had been “searching for a Disney Prince” but what she really needed “was a Disney Princess”.

Wilson, 42, shared a new video of Agruma pushing her on a golden swing as they both laugh and smile at one another.

In the caption, she wrote: “Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK [sic] what we’re doing here… but I love every second of it!”

Agruma responded to the video in a comment with a heart emoji and added: “Never a dull moment with you.”

The clip, which has garnered more than 1.7m views since Wilson posted it on Thursday (14 July), received praise from Wilson’s famous friends and fans.

Her co-star in Netflix series Senior Year, Joshua Colley, commented: “CUTIES!”

One fan wrote: “Omg get married already.”

Another said: “Love you Rebel, it’s so nice seeing you happy and sharing that with us. Thank you.”

A third added: “This is so beautiful. Happiness is the most important thing in life and if she brings you happiness it doesn’t matter who you love.”

After Wilson came out in her Instagram post, Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald published an article stating they had given her “two days” to comment on her new relationship.

The article, written by journalist Andrew Hornery, added that they told her they would go ahead and report it.

Hornery complained that Wilson “opted to gazump the story” despite him emailing her representatives out of “an abundance of caution and respect”.

The Sydney Morning Herald and Hornery faced fierce backlash online for giving Wilson a deadline to come out. Other celebrities, including Matt Lucas, also criticised the publication and supported Wilson.

Wilson responded to the situation on Twitter and wrote: “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace.”

Hornery later apologised for the now-deleted article on Monday (13 June), adding that “as a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts”.

Bevan Shields, the editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, also released a statement saying that the article was “a column” and “not a standard news story”.