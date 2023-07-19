Renee Zellweger poses for first time with boyfriend Ant Anstead’s two children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Renee Zellweger has posed on social media for the first time with the children of her boyfriend Ant Anstead.

​​The Bridget Jones’s Diary star, 54, who has been dating the British TV presenter since 2021, was seen posing alongside Anstead and his two children, Archie, 16 and Amelie, 19 before they arrived at the annual motorsports event, Goodwood Festival of Speed, in West Sussex.

Captioning the picture on his Instagram, Anstead, 44, wrote: “@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended x.”

In the first photo, Zellweger is wearing a glamorous gold sparkling gown and Amelia is wearing a black strapless dress with jewel detailing, while Anstead and Archie both wear tuxedos. The second picture shows the four partying together that evening.

In a separate post, Anstead lovingly labelled his children as “absolute utter LEGENDS.”

Zellweger first met while appearing on an episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021, a TV series hosted by Anstead. The pair quickly made it Instagram official with a kissing selfie in October of that year.

In the TV series, celebrities are invited onto the show to give back to the people who have made a difference in their lives by helping to create a one-of-a-kind car. Anstead, a TV presenter who is also a motor specialist, is best known for presenting car-focused programmes including For the Love of Cars, Wheeler Dealers and Radford Returns.

Anstead was previously married to his first wife, Louise, from 2005 to 2017, and they share Amelie and Archie. With his ex-wife, American TV personality and real estate investor Christina Hall, whom he married in 2018, he shares his son Husdon, who was born in 2019. The couple divorced in 2021.

Meanwhile, Zellweger was previously married to country singer Kenny Chesney from 2002 to 2005 and was later in a long-term relationship with Doyle Bramhall II until 2019.

Ant Anstead kisses ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ star Renee Zellweger (Instagram via @ant_anstead)

When Anstead and Hall announced their split, Hall shared a statement on social media, writing: “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority.”

Even though Zellweger does not post on social media, Anstead has been documenting their relationship on Instagram and regularly shares selfies of the pair together. Back in April, Anstead described the “two years of magic” the couple had shared on their second anniversary, and shared a montage of pictures of the pair kissing, hugging and walking hand in hand together.