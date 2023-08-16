Rita Ora thanks husband Taika Waititi for ‘showing me what love is’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rita Ora has praised her husband Taika Waititi in a celebratory post on Instagram marking his 48th birthday.

Sharing a series of candid photos of the filmmaker alongside some of the couple together, Ora gushed about how happy she is with her partner of two years.

One post shows the duo dancing while travelling together somewhere in a car and another shows them by the seaside.

“Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life,” Ora wrote in the caption.

“You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is.

“Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU.”

Waititi replied in the comments: “There aren’t enough emojis on the planet to describe how happy I am.”

The couple met at a barbecue in 2018 and shortly became friends. But it wasn’t until 2021, when they were both filming in Australia, that they started a romantic relationship.

Ora, 32, proposed to Waititi while they were on holiday in Palm Springs in 2022. They got married a few weeks later in Los Angeles.

The couple recently spoke about their wedding to Vogue, revealing they planned it in just two weeks.

“There were about eight people there – just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” said Waititi.

Ora chose a Tom Ford dress for the occasion.

“Tom Ford is one of my favourite designers of all time and favourite humans in general,” she told the publication.

“He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true.

“And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done.

“I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy.”