Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about the social media trolls who post cruel comments about her “post-baby body”.

The former Love Island star, who gave birth to her first child, Bambi, with Tommy Fury in January, addressed the comments in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday.

“I had one message on Instagram where someone said that I looked like I was retaining water in my face and asked ‘where’s the old Molly gone?’,” she said.

“Those kinds of comments don’t cut deep when you are feeling confident about yourself. But I’m not feeling confident about myself at the moment and that’s when they do cut deep.”

The 24-year-old continued: “It’s actually made me feel a little bit crap, I’ve been trying to make some effort recently.

“I’ve had a few humbling experiences this week and it’s a bit rubbish when you’re actually trying to make some effort.

“Instead of putting on a tracksuit how about I chuck on a blazer instead or some cargos instead of a pair of joggers, just making small changes in my appearance and a bit more effort day to day.

“I just think it’s humbling when you make a lot of effort and still look like a hot mess.”

Hague went on to discuss how having a child has disrupted her usual routine.

“I have been struggling since Bambi has been born to get into swing of exercising again,” she said. “It’s most certainly a journey, one I’m not finding particularly easy but I always knew the second I fell pregnant accepting my post-baby body wouldn’t happen overnight.

“I’ll get there. I’m hoping I’ll fall back in love with a healthy, balanced lifestyle again soon.

“It’s not happened quite yet but I know I need to be patient with myself. Post-partum mummas also struggling with this ... be kind to yourself.”

The video comes after Hague revealed that she and Fury are engaged, in an Instagram video that showed the romantic proposal taking place on a clifftop in Ibiza.

Hague wore a strapless white jumpsuit by Alex Perry and could be seen beaming with tears of joy in her eyes as she walked towards Fury, who held their daughter Bambi before asking her to marry him.

The couple also star in Netflix’s new documentary, At Home with the Furys, which looks at the life of Hague’s soon-to-be in-laws.