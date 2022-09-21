Rita Ora says she found her ‘fairytale’ with Taika Waititi

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rita Ora has opened up about finding her “fairytale” with New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.

The pair began dating in early 2021 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in August of that year, when they arrived arm in arm for the premiere of The Suicide Squad in California.

Last month, US media reported that Ora and Waititi had married in a “very small” intimate ceremony in London.

Photographs taken of the pair in August appeared to show both of them wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers.

In a new appearance on Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever podcast, Ora gushed over Waititi and described him as “so funny and lovely”.

While Ora did not confirm they had wed, she alluded to the seriousness of their relationship and likened it to her parents’ 30-year marriage.

“I am, I am in love. Very much in love,” Ora said, before proceeding to sing: “I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love.”

Prompted by Winstone commenting on how happy the singer seemed, Ora told listeners: “I love love as well.”

“I’ve always been such a believer in it. I always wanted the fairytale. My parents have been together for over 30 years so for me I was always about that – finding a partner. So, I’m really happy I did.

Ora added: “I made that choice, and it made me happy.”

Ora and Waititi attend the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Heaping praise on Waititi, Ora continued: “And I love Taika, shout out to Taika!”

Winstone said the couple looked “so gorgeous together”, to which Ora replied: “He is so funny and lovely.”

In May 2021, paparazzi photographed Waititi kissing both Ora and Tessa Thompson, who starred in his film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The picture quickly went viral, and reports claimed that Marvel bosses had reprimanded Waititi over the altercation.

Waititi later told The Sydney Morning Herald he was unfazed by the attention the picture received, and that he didn’t feel like he did anything wrong.

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”