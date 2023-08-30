Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robin Roberts and her fiancée Amber Laign are getting married in two weeks, and the couple have been teasing all of their wedding plans as their big day approaches.

“It’s been fun watching sweet Amber, just watching her get emotional and having fun and giggling,” Roberts said during the Monday (28 August) episode of Good Morning America. “That’s been the best part of it.”

Laign - who joined Roberts on GMA - explained that she never expected to be involved in the wedding planning process, but has enjoyed the experience thus far. “Just having it all unfold and discovering parts of myself I didn’t really know were there,” she explained. “It’s been fun.”

The talk show host and the massage therapist have been dating since 2005 and were engaged in late 2022. To help with the planning process, the pair hired a wedding planner and began by deciding a colour scheme.

"The wedding is the feeling of an enchanted garden," Laign said on the ABC morning show. "Our colours are white, blush, pink, a little bit of green, ethereal.”

While the two didn’t reveal which wedding cake they ended up choosing, they did do a tasting with Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes in New York City and sampled everything they could.

As for dresses, the couple killed two birds with one stone as they shopped with designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka. Despite shopping together, they left some room for surprise by not revealing their final dress choices to each other until their wedding day.

“The final fitting, we’re doing separately,” Roberts said. “I want us to each see each other in the final dress for the first time on the wedding [day].”

The wedding countdown began last week when Roberts celebrated her bachelorette party. “Thnx [sic] to my amazing, fun #bridetribe my #bacheroletteweekend was truly… lit!” Roberts wrote via Instagram on 20 August. The photo featured the broadcaster in a white cowgirl hat, complete with the classic bride sash.

“Before Sweet Amber left on her bachelorette weekend she insisted that I venture outside my comfort zone and really let loose,” Roberts wrote. “So glad I followed her advice and so glad I have an extra day to recover!”

She continued: “See you Tuesday on @goodmorningamerica. I’ll be the one with the huge [smile] on my face, filled with gratitude. Hope you had a memorable weekend too.”

The couple was lucky enough to receive a second bachelorette party - hosted by their GMA family - on 16 August. The party was beach-themed and the set was decked out with palm trees and a sunset backdrop. Roberts’ friends attended the celebration - including co-host Lara Spencer; Food Network star Carla Hall; ABC News correspondents Deborah Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Gayle King, and Juju Chang; and Roberts’ sister, Sally-Ann Roberts.

The bachelorette party came as a surprise, as Spencer told viewers before the couple arrived: “As you can see, we have decked out our set for Robin and Amber’s bachelorette party. They have not seen anything yet.”

Both brides were dressed in white for the occasion. Roberts wore a white blazer, white lace pants, and heels, while Laign wore a white jumpsuit.