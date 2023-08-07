Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with Buffy co-star Seth Green at Taylor Swift concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green had a mini Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion when they both attended a Taylor Swift concert over the weekend.

The former co-stars took a selfie and a video together at the pop star’s Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Gellar posted the snaps to her Instagram account.

The photo showed Gellar, 46, kissing Green, 49 on the cheek, with a view of the arena behind them. In the video, the pair are seen singing along to Swift’s music during the concert.

Green left three green heart emojis as a comment under the post. Meanwhile, fellow castmate Charisma Carpenter appeared disappointed she wasn’t present for the reunion, writing: “FOMO [fear of missing out] and Hi Seth!”

Gellar also included snaps of her outfit, which comprised a sparkly white tank top and a matching jacket, as well as backstage photos with her friends, including director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, singer Este Haim, and screenwriter Alison Rose Greenberg.

She wrote in the caption: “Officially in my Eras era.”

The hit series Buffy ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. In it, Gellar played the titular character while Green played Oz, the boyfriend of Buffy’s best friend Willow, played by Alyson Hannigan. Carpenter portrayed Cordelia in the show.

Buffy marked its 26th anniversary this year, which was marked by David Boreanaz, who played Buffy’s boyfriend Angel, with a throwback photo of the fictional couple.

He wrote in the caption: “TBT: This a grumpy moment or brooding moment.” In response, Gellar said: “Always brooding, you were never grumpy.”

Speaking to The Independent in January, Gellar reflected on her time as a young woman in Hollywood and said she was labelled as “difficult” at the time.

“But now I’ll wear that with pride, if ‘difficult’ means that I expect everyone to come with their 100 per cent A-Game,” she said. “If you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, and you’re doing all this work and someone’s late on something – it’s OK to not be OK with that. But it does get you that label, which I think is unfair.”

Gellar is married to Freddie Prinze Jr, who she met in 1997 on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. They started dating three years later, and married in 2002. They share two children, aged 10 and 13.

In 2021, Gellar and other former cast members came out in support of Carpenter after the actor’s statement speaking out against series creator Joss Whedon.