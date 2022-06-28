Jason Oppenheim says he ‘won’t have another relationship’ after Chrishell split

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has revealed that he has no future intention of being in a relationship following his split from co-star Chrishell Stause.

The 45-year-old estate agent made the surprise revelation on This Morning where he discussed what it was like to film emotional scenes ahead of the season five reunion.

The couple announced that they were dating in July 2021, but separated in December that year because they were unable to agree on when to have children.

Of the emotional scenes between the pair, Oppenheim said: “I wouldn’t say it’s uncomfortable filming that side [of my life].”

He added that he has “no plans” to document a new relationship through reality TV.

“I never expected that, but I think it was easier with Chrishell but it was difficult,” he said.

“I have no plans of filming another relationship… or being in one for that matter,” he added.

At the time of their split, the pair posted emotional tributes to each other on their respective social media channels.

Oppenheim described his 40-year-old ex-partner as “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had”, adding that it was “the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

He stated that the couple were unable to create a future together because they had “different wants”.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together we remain best friends and will always love and support one another,” he said.

In a heartfelt post, Stause wrote: “Jason was and is my best friend and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” she said.

Since May, however, Stause has been in a new relationship with Australian rapper G Flip, who identifies as non-binary.

On their new relationship, Oppenheim commented: "They seem like a bad ass for one and seeing her smile the last couple of minutes makes me very happy. I’m proud of you," he said.

Oppenheim’s comments follow Netflix’s recent announcement that Selling Sunset has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season.

On the show’s enduring popularity, Oppenheim said: “I guess it just checks a lot of boxes for people.”