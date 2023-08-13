Shirley Ballas addresses rumours she’s split from fiancé Danny Taylor

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shirley Ballas has insisted that she is still in a relationship with her fiancé Danny Taylor.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge said earlier this month that she and Taylor were “good friends”, prompting rumours that the pair had split.

But on Thursday (10 August), she toldThe Sun: “Danny, we’re still together after four-and-a-half years. That’s miraculous.”

“He has a very busy schedule and I have a very busy schedule,” she explained.

“He’s in the north and I’m in the south, but somehow we do try to make it work, so that’s good.

“What I like most about Danny is he has a heart of gold and he puts up with my lifestyle,” she said, adding that she is typically “all over the place”.

Ballas has reportedly been dating Taylor, who is a musician and actor, since January 2019, after meeting during rehearsals for a Christmas pantomine production of Jack and the Beanstalk, which they starred in together.

It comes as the BBC has announced the annual dance competition will return next month, with stars like EastEnders’s Bobby Brazier, TV presenter Angela Rippon, and veteran broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Find the full cast list for Strictly 2023 here.

Shirley Ballas and Daniel Taylor pictured in 2022 (PA)

The casting of Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington has already caused controversy, due to tweets she has posted about drag shows and trans issues in the past.

Ballas joined Strictly in 2017 following the departure of Len Goodman and said she hopes the forthcoming series will pay tribute to him, following his death in April aged 78.

Before she makes her return to the BBC show, Ballas has been raising awareness and funds for a suicide charity.

The Strictly judge soared to 700ft while strapped to the top of a propeller plane which took off from Headcorn Airfield near Ashford in Kent.

Shirley Ballas is embraced by Daniel Taylor after completing her wing walk for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) (PA)

After completing the challenge, she embraced Taylor, as she appeared to wipe tears from her eyes.

“That was difficult and tough. I had to mentally be in a strong place to even climb up on the plane, never mind be strapped to it. But I’m so glad I did it,” she told the news agency.

Ballas has now completed two out of three parts of her Skyathlon challenge after she flew through the air on the world’s fastest zipline across Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales on Tuesday (8 August).

On Saturday (12 August), Ballas completed her Skyathlon as she jumped out of a plane at 13,000ft.

“Overcoming my fear of heights has been the most challenging thing I have ever done in my entire life. But if I have saved even just one person’s life by raising awareness then my job has been done,” she said.

In a video of Ballas doing the skydive, she tells the camera mid-descent, she said: “This one is for David and anyone who has lost a loved one out there. I’m conquering my fears for all of you.”

The professional dancer has taken on the trio of challenges in support of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). So far, the dancer has raised more than £30,000 for the charity.

She previously said she became an ambassador for the charity because she “wanted to do more” for her brother, who died by suicide around 20 years ago.

Ballas is a ballroom dancer, teacher and adjudicator, and is known for using her platform on Strictly to further the discussion around mental health.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.