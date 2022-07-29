Fans react as Stacey Solomon shares first images from wedding to Joe Swash

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has shared the first images from her wedding to Joe Swash after the pair married in a lavish ceremony at the weekend.

Posting the images to her Instagram page, the Loose Women co-host looked picture-perfect in an off-the-shoulder champagne coloured BERTA gown, a long veil, and a dainty flower crown.

“Me and my husband, I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that,” Solomon wrote in a caption accompanying the images.

She also included a Dr Seuss quote in the caption, which read: “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”

Solomon also paid tribute to her grandfather and Swash’s father in the post.

“The most special day that we didn’t ever want to end. We love you all and the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you,” she wrote.

“Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad. A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with.”

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the images, with Love Island’s Maura Higgins saying Solomon looked “so beautiful”, and Great British Bake Off alum Candice Brown writing: “Just incredible! So many congratulations to you both.”

Alice Liveing wrote: “Ohhh Stacey. So gorgeous and so precious. Sending all my love to you all,” while cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch wrote: “You are the most beautiful bride, and this was the most beautiful day … and more.”

Fans of the TV personality and her actor husband also commented on the post, with several writing that Solomon looked “beautiful” and “stunning”. Another fan commented that they were “crying” over the photos.

Others said that they had been “waiting for these pics all week” and were “so happy” to see them.

Solomon shared her wedding planning on social media prior to the big day, which included dying her hair from red to a warm blonde hue.