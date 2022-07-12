Steve Burton ‘files for divorce’ from estranged wife Sheree

Steve Burton has reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife Sheree after 23 years of marriage.

The former General Hospital actor has listed 1 March as the date of their separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to US media reports citng court documents.

The news comes just over two months after Burton revealed that Sheree is expecting a child with another man.

Taking to his Instagram story in May, Burton said he wanted to make it “clear” that the pair are separated.

“[Shiree] recently announced that she is expecting a fourth child. The child is not mine,” he wrote.

“We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve [sic].”

Burton and Shiree married in January 1999 and share three children; a son named Jack, 16, and daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, eight.

Burton played Jason Morgan in General Hospital (Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The US-born actor, who portrayed Jason Morgan in General Hospital, was dismissed from the series in November last year after showrunners rejected his request for a vaccine exemption on medical and religious grounds.

“I wanted you to hear it from me personally.” he said in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.”

Burton played Morgan for a total of almost 25 years after first joining the show in 1991.

He held the role until 2012 when he left to join the cast of The Young and the Restless as Dylan McAvoy. He later returned to General Hospital in 2017.

Burton opened up about his departure from General Hospital in an interview with Deadline, published on Friday 8 July.

“Look, the circumstance was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is,” he said.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me.”

Burton is currently appearing in the Days Of Our Lives spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, in which he plays Harris Michaels.