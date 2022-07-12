Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Sheree and Steve Burton married in 1999</p>

Sheree and Steve Burton married in 1999

(Getty Images)

Steve Burton ‘files for divorce’ from estranged wife Sheree

The pair have been married for more than 23 years

Saman Javed
Tuesday 12 July 2022 08:17
Comments

Steve Burton has reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife Sheree after 23 years of marriage.

The former General Hospital actor has listed 1 March as the date of their separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to US media reports citng court documents.

The news comes just over two months after Burton revealed that Sheree is expecting a child with another man.

Taking to his Instagram story in May, Burton said he wanted to make it “clear” that the pair are separated.

“[Shiree] recently announced that she is expecting a fourth child. The child is not mine,” he wrote.

Recommended

“We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve [sic].”

Burton and Shiree married in January 1999 and share three children; a son named Jack, 16, and daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, eight.

Burton played Jason Morgan in General Hospital

(Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The US-born actor, who portrayed Jason Morgan in General Hospital, was dismissed from the series in November last year after showrunners rejected his request for a vaccine exemption on medical and religious grounds.

“I wanted you to hear it from me personally.” he said in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.”

Burton played Morgan for a total of almost 25 years after first joining the show in 1991.

He held the role until 2012 when he left to join the cast of The Young and the Restless as Dylan McAvoy. He later returned to General Hospital in 2017.

Recommended

Burton opened up about his departure from General Hospital in an interview with Deadline, published on Friday 8 July.

“Look, the circumstance was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is,” he said.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me.”

Burton is currently appearing in the Days Of Our Lives spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, in which he plays Harris Michaels.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in