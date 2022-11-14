Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.

Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.

The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.

For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.

Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking his last name once married. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said: “[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.”

Now that the pair are married, fans have reacted to the name change, with one person writing on Twitter: “Just saw Taylor Lautner got married to a girl called Taylor and she will take his last name. They haven’t thought this through properly.

“Just answering the phone will become a ball ache, they will open each other’s post, official records could get mixed up. It’s like a sitcom.”

Another added: “I now pronounce you Mr Taylor Lautner and Mrs Taylor Lautner,” accompanied by a cry-laughing emoji.

Another Twitter user was more disappointed that Lautner was now off the market. “Well that’s Taylor Lautner [from] Twilight married now, the list of future ex-husbands grows ever shorter,” they joked.

A fourth commented that Taylor Lautner “had a real thing for Taylors”, referring to his past brief relationship with singer Taylor Swift in 2009.

Lautner and Dome got engaged on 11 November, 2021. At the time Lautner wrote on Instagram: “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”