Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.

Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.

The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.

“It was one of the most important & emotional moments of our life – and my husband did the most romantic thing…”

At this point in the clip, the man takes his hands out of his pockets and in one hand, he is holding his phone.

The clip ends with him looking down at his phone to check it.

Thousands of people commented on the clip, with some wondering if his vows were on his phone or if he was about to take a quick picture of his bride.

Others were less forgiving, with one suggesting an immediate divorce. Another said: “I’d turn around and walk away.”

Another commenter wrote: “Wedding cancelled.”

Loren replied to one comment and said: “He was soooooo nervous! I thought it was funny.”

She later posted a follow-up video to allow her husband to explain himself to the millions of people who viewed the moment.

In the second video, she said: “Babe, TikTok wants to know why you were checking your phone while I was walking down the aisle.”

He turns to the camera and said: “‘Cause crypto never sleeps.”

Loren adds after a pause: “We’re still married.”

Cryptocurrencies are a digital market and their value and price fluctuate no matter what time of the day it is. People who are invested or trade in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, therefore check their portfolios nearly constantly.

Loren has since added a follow-up video saying: “When you post a TikTok to troll your husband...” with news coverage of the video, and commentators criticising her husband, joking: “I mean they’re not wrong”.