Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton: ‘I’m very happy’

Tom Hiddleston is engaged to Zawe Ashton.

The Loki star, 41, revealed he proposed to Ashton, 37, in March. The pair met while co-starring as husband and wife in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Hiddleston said: “I’m very happy.”

Rumours of the engagement began swirling in March, but this is the first time the news has been publicly confirmed by Hiddleston or Ashton.

A photo posted to presenter AJ Odudu’s Instagram that month showed Ashton wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger, which prompted fans to speculate on the pair’s relationship status.

Hiddleston famously enjoyed a short-lived romance with Taylor Swift in 2016, after the singer had broken up with Calvin Harris.

Hiddleston has since said he doesn’t like to discuss his romantic relationships in public.

“Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two,” he previously told The Telegraph.

“My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

Fans of Hiddleston have been quick to react to the news on social media, with one Twitter user lamenting: “Disappointed to find out that Tom Hiddleston isn’t engaged to ME.”

“Tom Hiddleston is engaged and I am torn between being extremely happy for him and his beautiful fiancé or being bitter about my nonexistent chance with him…anyway congratulations,” another user said.

A third wrote: “Tom Hiddleston is engaged... middle school me digging her grave rn.”

While another person added: “Tom Hiddleston is engaged! I will have to break this devastating news to my wife, who loves him.”