Travis Barker went to Robert Kardashian’s grave before he proposed to Kourtney

Travis Barker asked for permission to propose to Kourtney Kardashian from both of her parents, it has been revealed.

In a touching moment during episode three of Hulu and Disney+’s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner told daughter Kim Kardashian how Barker approached her about the proposal.

Sitting in a dressing room behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live before Kim hosted the show last October, Jenner told her second-eldest daughter: “He asked for her hand in marriage and I was like, literally, I want to cry now but I can’t because I have my makeup on.

“It was so sweet and tender.”

Jenner started to tear up and added: “And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad. And I just lost it.”

The comments caused Kim to tear up also, as well as her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

“OK guys I have to work, like, why are you doing this to me? I really have to work,” Kim replied.

When Jenner added that she can “hardly believe” that it’s the first time Kourtney is getting married, Kim joked: “It’s really crazy that she hasn’t been married before. While I’ve had enough for all of us.”

Kim has been married three times, to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West.

Later in the episode, Barker revealed what he planned on saying to Kourtney when he proposed.

Reading a message from Barker out loud, Jenner said: “A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took. You’ve been one of my best friends for years, I’ve admired you and adored you for so long, you’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

Barker proposed to Kourtney on 17 October last year, which marked their one-year anniversary.

The pair recently got “fake married” by an Elvis actor after the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.