Tristan Thompson has been trolled by fans of Khloe Kardashian following a cryptic post on Instagram in which he referenced “patterns”.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old NBA star shared a photograph of himself posing in an all-white outfit, sitting on a patterned chair while staring down the camera lens in what appeared to be a living room setting that also featured a patterned curtain.

In the accompanying caption, Thompson wrote: “Patterns and details is everything [sic]”.

While many fans commented on the aesthetics of the photograph, others found another meaning in the athlete’s words, which they believed referenced the cheating scandals he had been embroiled in while with Kardashian.

“And some patterns are hard to break,” one person wrote.

“You would know about patterns,” added another.

Another chimed: “True THAT. Maybe Khloe should have payed [sic] more attention to your patterns.”

The former couple have one child together, True, four, and are expecting another imminently via surrogate.

Ahead of the birth, Thompson has been photographed with other women in Greece, with one video allegedly showing him holding hands in a nightclub with one woman in particular.

The trolling comes after Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson’s former teammate, claimed that his entire team “really felt” for Kardashian amid the news of Thompson’s first cheating scandal in 2018.

The exes have had an on-and-off again relationship since then, but called it quits for good in January when Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

The revelation came on the heels of Nichols filing a paternity lawsuit against him in December 2021.