Women have three types of orgasm including an ‘avalanche’, scientists find
The ‘wave’ orgasm was found to be the most common
The female orgasm is an intricate beast, and new research suggests that women actually have three different types of orgasms.
The study, conducted by James Pfaus, a professor of neuroscience at Charles University in Prague, found that pelvic floor muscles that cause an orgasm tend to move in three different ways: an avalanche, a volcano, or a wave.
An avalanche orgasm is when your pelvic floor has higher tension, the study found, which then lowers during an orgasm.
A volcano orgasm sees the pelvic floor stay at a steady lower tension before “exploding” at the end.
While a wave orgasm is more waves of tension and release through the pelvic floor muscles.
To discover the different types of orgasms, Pfaus asked 54 women to use a Bluetooth-connected vibrator called “the Lioness”.
The study found that the wave was the most common type of orgasm experienced by the study’s participants.
In total, 11 women experienced the volcano orgasm, 17 experienced an avalanche orgasm, and 26 experienced the wave orgasm.
The “Lioness” vibrator is designed to detect the force of pelvic floor contractions by using two sensors on its sides. It uses this data to analyse the rhythm of these movements which helped determine the different types of orgasms.
The small-scale study saw the women masturbate at home while using the vibrator over several sessions to collect the data.
“We are doing a long-term study of women using the Lioness to see how these different patterns are experienced subjectively as orgasms, as levels of pleasure, where the stimulation that induces them largely comes from,” Pfaus said in a statement.
The research comes after a separate study last month found the most effective sex position for a female orgasm.
According to a private gynaecology clinic in New York, it pinpointed missionary, with a pillow placed underneath the woman’s pelvis, as the most effective position.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies