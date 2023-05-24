Una Healy debunks ‘throuple’ relationship with David Haye and Sian Osborne

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Una Healy has shed some light on the nature of her relationship with former boxer David Haye and his rumoured girlfriend, model Sian Osborne.

All three figures were the subject of speculation among fans at the start of the year when the women were pictured on either side of Haye while on holiday in Marrakech, Morocco.

Haye then followed up in February with a photo post of all three together in Costa Rica. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!” he wrote as a caption.

Many assumed that former Saturdays singer Healy was part of a “throuple” – a three-way romantic arrangement – with Haye and Osborne.

Yet during her appearance on Wednesday’s episode (24 May) of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Healy clarified that she was only romantically involved with Haye.

When asked how she started dating Haye, Healy replied: “Dating him is the right term, because that's how it was. It wasn't a throuple. I met him last summer, online, on a dating app.”

Early on in their WhatsApp conversation, Healy claimed to have asked Haye what he wanted in a relationship. She told hosts Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally: “He said, ‘I’ve just split up with my girlfriend. I’m single, but I don’t believe that the traditional relationship exists any more.’”

Healy soon decided that she didn’t want to pursue a serious relationship with the ex-boxer, preferring to keep a casual but romantic friendship. Haye, she explained, was transparent about the fact that he was not only dating her, “so it wasn't like I was being cheated on”.

Una Healy, David Haye and Sian Osborne (Getty / David Haye / Instagram)

Eventually, Healy agreed to meet Osborne,with whom Haye was also romantically involved, to avoid potential rumours of her being “the other woman”.

“At least if we're pictured together, we're all a happy family; there's nothing sinister going on,” she said. “I did meet her, really nice girl. I didn’t get to know her very well, so it wasn’t a throuple.”

When people started speculating on whether all three were romantically linked, Healy says she was unfamiliar with the term that was frequently being used.

“The T word [throuple], I had to Google it myself because I’d never heard it. I was like, ‘What is this?’ Why am I being called this name that I have never heard of?’”

Though Healy and Haye are no longer dating, the “All Fired Up” vocalist remembered their time together as a “lovely relationship” and shared her hopes for finding a long-term partner with an outlook more aligned to hers.

“I’m a monogamous person,” she explained. “Hopefully one day I will settle down again with a nice, monogamous man.”

Healy was previously married to rugby player Ben Foden for six years before her discovery of his infidelity caused their split in 2018.