Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Una Healy has quashed rumours that she was ever in a three-way relationship with former heavyweight boxer David Haye and his model partner Sian Osbourne.

All three figures were the subject of speculation among fans at the start of the year when the women were pictured on either side of Haye while on holiday in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 41-year-old, who was formerly in the pop group The Saturdays, spoke on Saturday’s instalment of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything (3 June), telling the host that she had to Google search what the word “throuple” meant when she first heard the rumours.

“Right listen, Una, we are going to get this out of the way. The word throuple. I didn’t know what the word meant,” Scanlon said, quizzing Healy.

“I was linked to this word, throuple. If you Google that word, a picture of me and a black bikini will come up,” the mother-of-two said.

Healy added that she had been “haunted” by the picture in the last few months and that she was confused about the origins of the rumour, adding that the photo was an innocent picture with two people that she knows.

"I think I need to put this whole thing to bed right now and move on. The only throuple that I am in, is me, myself and I," she said.

Healy also said in an episode of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast last month that she was only romantically involved with Haye, and added that she was a “monogomous person”.

David Haye (centre), who sparked speculation about his romantic life by wishing a Happy Valentine’s Day to his ‘two queens' (David Haye/Instagram)

“Dating him is the right term, because that’s how it was. It wasn’t a throuple. I met him last summer, online, on a dating app,” she said.

The rumours that they were in a three-way relationship came when Haye shared a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram in February, in which the three were seen together on a beach.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!,” he wrote in the caption.

Osbourne and Haye have now seemingly hit back at Healy’s denial that they were ever in a throuple, as Osbourne shared a montage of several pictures of herself and Healy together with the caption: “The truth will set you free.”

The montage, also posted on Saturday – the same day as Healy’s appearance on the Irish network – is set to the song “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac.

At the end of the clip, a voice recording taken from the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, where Healy denies that she got to know Osbourne: “Really nice girl, I don’t get to know her very well. So it wasn’t a throuple.”

In the final picture, the three are seen lying together on a sunlounger while on that same holiday.

Haye then commented on Osbourne’s post with a pair of eyes emoji.

The Independent has contacted Healy’s representatives for comment.