From Bennifer to the Beckhams: The sweetest celebrity Valentine’s Day tributes

Victoria and David Beckham have led Instagram posts from loved-up celebrities this Valentine’s Day with a cute throwback.

In the image caption, Victoria reveals that it was taken the day she and David found out they were pregnant with son Brooklyn.

“1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later ❤️,” the fashion designer and former Spice Girl wrote. “Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham ❤️”

David also posted a series of throwback images of him and Posh alongside pictures with the pair’s daughter Harper, 10.

“Happy Valentines to my girls ❤️❤️ 2 beautiful & strong women,” he said. “BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine 😂 love you @victoriabeckham ❤️”

Other celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor, and Jools and Jamie Oliver have taken to Instagram today too.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

(AFP via Getty Images)

After rekindling their romance in 2021, almost two decades since they ended their engagement in 2004, 2022 will see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together since they reunited.

To celebrate, JLo revealed in a newsletter over the weekend that Affleck has created a personalised music video to her song “On My Way” which sees clips from the original music video intertwined with stills of the pair from when they were together between 2002 to 2004.

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “This seriously melted my heart.”

She added that the video is “very special and personal” and “normally” she would have only shared it with her “inner circle”.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

(Getty/Instagram @kourtneykardash)

Valentine’s Day marks a year since Kardashian and Barker became Instagram official and they’re celebrating appropriately with lashings of red roses.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality star shared images of the pair’s pre-Valentines celebrations which included a giant Mickey and Minnie Mouse structure surrounded by red roses and candles, a Valentine’s Day-themed gingerbread house and a heart-shaped pizza and box of chocolates.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Mackintosh shared a slideshow of her and Taylor to her Instagram, saying the pair had made “incredible memories” together over the years.

“But the greatest adventure we’ve been on is becoming parents,” the former Made in Chelsea star wrote. “I truly adore watching you as a Father to our girls, we are all so lucky to have you, you really do light up our whole world✨🌙

“You make me so happy each and every day, I can’t wait to spend forever by your side. So here’s to you @hugotaylorlondon, my Valentine today, tomorrow and always ❤️”

Jools and Jamie Oliver

Celebrating his wife of over two decades, Oliver posted a sweet tribute to Jools on his Instagram, writing: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my dear @joolsoliver love you babe enjoy your day ❤️❤️❤️ but please stop putting my treasured knifes in the dishwasher ….. hope all you lovers out there have the best day x x x ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Coleen and Wayne Rooney

Less than a week after Coleen Rooney said she’d “forgiven” her footballer husband for cheating, she posted a picture of him and their four boys, Kai, 12, Klay, 8, Kit, 6, and Cass, 3, top celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my gang. Love you all so much xxx,” she wrote.