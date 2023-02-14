Care home couple share their secret after 66 years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Care home couples have shared their tips for long and happy marriages - including ditching the TV and always meeting your mother-in-law.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the team at Care UK’s Newbury Grove, on London Road, Newbury, put on a romantic celebration for seven couples at the home.

They shared their tips, so younger couples can follow in their footsteps.

David and Ann Gore, aged 92 and 90, have been married for 66 years, and met in Germany while Ann was staying with friends in the Ruhr region.

When asked for this advice for a long, happy marriage, he said: “Make sure you meet your future mother-in-law and study her carefully, so you know what is in store.”

Hazel Lambert, 72, and her husband Barry met at their local pub in 1969 and married in the February of 1971.

Hazel baked her own wedding cake, decorating it with real flowers which had been crystalised.

One of the guests accidentally ate one of them thinking they were artificial, but he was none the wiser.

Hazel’s said: “Don’t be too proud to say that you are wrong and try to see the other persons point of view, however difficult that may seem.”

(AndrewHWilliams / Care UK / SWNS)

It was love at first sight for Maureen, 77, and 80-year-old Paul Long after they were introduced on a blind date by Paul’s brother, 55 years ago.

Maureen said: “Switch off the TV and talk to each other.”

82-year-old resident Carol-Anne Foulkes and her husband Graham enjoyed their very first date in a pub in Bath.

Carol who has lived all over the world including Kenya, Nairobi and the Canary Islands settled with Graham in 2003 in Newbury.

Graham Foulkes said: “Being able to laugh at yourself and allowing each other space when needed.”