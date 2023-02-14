Brianna Ghey – latest: ‘Fearless’ teen’s family say death has left a massive hole
Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister’
Tributes are being paid to a teenager who was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park on Saturday.
Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington at around 3pm on 11 February.
Brianna was a transgender girl but police investigating her death say there is no evidence to suggest the murder was a hate crime.
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Brianna had a large following on social media app TikTok, where her fans have been paying tribute.“So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways,” one TikTok user named Immi said.
Another, D said: “Rest in peace Bri, you deserve so much better and will be missed so much I hope you can finally be at peace.”
The teenager’s family paid tribute to their “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”, saying “the loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family”.
Brianna was ‘strong, fearless and one of a kind'
The family of Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed to death in a village park, have shared a heartbreaking statement.
They said: “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.
“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.
“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.
“The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.”
Local mother says kids are ‘shocked’
A mother who lives locally said children are shocked and upset by what has happened to Brianna Ghey.
Maxine Dalton, who says she has a 15-year-old who goes to Culcheth High School, told the Liverpool Echo: “We’re just shocked. It’s a quiet little village and for something to happen like that is horrendous. It’s a local walking spot, a lot of people go walking down there.”
Ms Dalton said it’s “heartbreaking” that this has happened to a child and the village is shaken up.
She said it’s “shocked the kids” adding that it’s “horrible”.
Latest after 16-year-old Brianna Ghey stabbed to death
We are bringing you the latest after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in a park in broad daylight at the weekend.
Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington at around 3pm on 11 February.
Brianna was a transgender girl but police investigating her death say there is no evidence to suggest the murder was a hate crime.
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Cheshire Police said in their latest statement on Monday: “Whilst this is being investigated as a targeted attack and Brianna was a trans girl, we do not at this time believe it was a hate crime.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
He said: “We are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.
“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.
“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.
“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”
Local people ‘in shock'
Those living and working locally in the village of Culcheth in Warrington are in shock after the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
“It’s not good, it’s sad. It’s just so unnecessary, she was so young,” Dianne Nicholson, who works in a newsagents close to where Ms Ghey was attacked in Linear Park, told the Liverpool Echo.
The local spoke of the shock felt by everyone that the attack had happened in broad daylight, adding that “it’s what everyone is talking about” and the mood in the village is “sombre”.
Teenager’s last TikTok posts
The tragic last videos of Brianna show the teenager walking happily in a park just weeks before she was murdered.
In her final TikTok posts, the 16-year-old can be seen talking to the camera while walking through a park, believed to be filmed in the same one where the attack took place.
What have police said?
Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, as two 15-year-olds remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of stabbing Brianna to death.
He said: “A number of inquiries in relation to this incident are under way and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate-related.
“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.
“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.
“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”
Family's tribute in full
“Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.
“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.
“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.
“The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.”
Teen posted TikTok video hours before she was murdered
Briana Ghey posted a video on TikTok just hours before she was murdered.
The teenager had thousands of followers on the social media app and regularly posted on it.
She had a number of social media profiles and frequently posted videos on them, often miming pop songs while in her school uniform.
Brianna’s headteacher ‘truly devastated'
The headteacher at Brianna‘s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “truly devastated” by her death.
In a statement, Emma Mills said: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.
“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”
GoFundMe donors pay tribute
Donors have been paying tribute to murdered teenager Brianna Ghey on a GoFundMe page set up to support her family.
“Such an awful thing to happen to such a young person, rest in peace,” one donor said.
“Brianna’s passing is devastating. I wish we could bring her back,” another said.
A third said: “This young woman looked very precious and I hope my modest donation will help her grief stricken family and friends.”