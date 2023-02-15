Two teenagers charged with murder of trans girl Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey – latest: Two teenagers charged with murder of trans girl in park
Charges come as vigils held across UK to mourn loss of teenager
Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.
Police announced on Wednesday a teenage girl, from Warrington, and a teenage boy, from Leigh, have been charged with murder.
On Tuesday Cheshire Police investigating the fatal stabbing said they are now looking at whether the stabbing was a hate crime.
Detectives initially said there was no evidence to suggest the transgender teenager’s killing in Warrington, Cheshire on Saturday was “hate-related”.
Meanwhile, vigils have been held in a number of UK cities to mourn the loss of the 16-year-old.
Crowds gathered in Liverpool and Bristol on Tuesday night to pay tribute to Brianna, who was stabbed to death in a park at the weekend.
A GoFundMe appeal raising money for the teenager’s grieving family has already raised more than £70,000.
The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.
Police were exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime
‘Bullied’ Brianna Ghey said she was excluded from school in TikTok days before killing
A teenager who was stabbed to death in a park on Saturday said just days before her death that she had been excluded from school.
A clip was posted to Brianna’s TikTok channel days before she died with the caption: “Got excluded from school.”
Brianna had a large fanbase online, with around 31,000 followers on her since-deactivated TikTok channel. Her videos typically featured her dancing and lip-syncing to pop songs.
In many of her clips she was seen wearing a Birchwood Community High School uniform. Friends claimed she endured cruel treatment by fellow pupils, with one telling The Sun “she had been bullied in school for years”.
Candlelit vigil for Brianna Ghey held in Bristol to remember schoolgirl
Hundreds of people gathered to remember Brianna Ghey in Bristol o Tuesday evening.
The 16-year-old, who was transgender, was stabbed to death in a park in Cheshire on Saturday.
Cheshire Police have said they are pursuing all lines of inquiry, including whether it was a hate crime, following her death.
Vigils have been planned across the country to remember the schoolgirl.
On Bristol’s College Green, people lit candles to pay their respects to the “much-loved daughter.”
Vigil held for Brianna in Liverpool
Wellwishers are attending a candle-lit vigil outside St George’s Hall, Liverpool, in memory of Brianna tonight.
‘Brianna Ghey’s death was a tragedy waiting to happen'
Barrister Robin Moira White writes: “The stabbing of teenager Brianna Ghey in Warrington is a terrible tragedy for her family and my heart goes out to them.
“It is not clear whether the fact that she was trans was a factor in the events in Linear Park, Warrington, but shock at her death has rippled through the trans community.
“I cannot help but feel this kind of tragedy was waiting to happen. Anyone who followed the Conservative leadership contest will have seen the candidates vying with each other to stoke “debate” over trans people’s lives; and such sentiment is something I, as Britain’s only trans discrimination barrister, have to cope with every day.”
ICYMI: Final TikTok by Brianna Ghey shows park where trans girl may have been killed
Brianna Ghey’s final TikTok video shows the 16-year-old girl walking in a park similar to the one where she was found dead.
The transgender teen had a large fanbase online with 31,000 followers.
In her final video, which has been met with 8,000 comments - many expressing grief - she is seen walking in what looks to be Linear Park in Culcheth, the same site where she was stabbed to death and found on Saturday afternoon.
William Mata reports:
Final TikTok by Brianna Ghey shows park where trans girl may have been killed
Brianna Ghey was found dead in a Culcheth that appears to resemble the one where she filmed her final TikTok reel