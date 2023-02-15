Two teenagers charged with murder of trans girl Brianna Ghey

✕ Close Teenage girl found dead in Cheshire park named as Brianna Ghey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

Police announced on Wednesday a teenage girl, from Warrington, and a teenage boy, from Leigh, have been charged with murder.

On Tuesday Cheshire Police investigating the fatal stabbing said they are now looking at whether the stabbing was a hate crime.

Detectives initially said there was no evidence to suggest the transgender teenager’s killing in Warrington, Cheshire on Saturday was “hate-related”.

Meanwhile, vigils have been held in a number of UK cities to mourn the loss of the 16-year-old.

Crowds gathered in Liverpool and Bristol on Tuesday night to pay tribute to Brianna, who was stabbed to death in a park at the weekend.

A GoFundMe appeal raising money for the teenager’s grieving family has already raised more than £70,000.