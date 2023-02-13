The tragic last videos of Brianna Ghey show the teenager walking happily in a park just weeks before she was murdered.

Her heartbroken family released a statement on Monday, saying the attack has left “a massive hole” in their lives.

In her final TikTok posts, 16-year-old Brianna can be seen talking to the camera while walking through a park, believed to be filmed in the same one where the attack took place.

Another video shows the teenager playing with her dogs, while a famous quote from 13 Reasons Why: “I’m giving life one last try” is heard dubbed over the top.

Brianna’s body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday 11 February.

A local boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.