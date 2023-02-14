Candlelit vigil for Brianna Ghey held in Bristol to remember schoolgirl

Hundreds of people gathered to remember Brianna Ghey in Bristol on the evening of Tuesday, 14 February.

The 16-year-old, who was transgender, was stabbed to death in a park in Cheshire on Saturday.

Cheshire Police have said they are pursuing all lines of inquiry, including whether it was a hate crime, following her death.

Vigils have been planned across the country to remember the schoolgirl.

On Bristol’s College Green, people lit candles to pay their respects to the “much-loved daughter.”

