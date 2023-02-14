For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fundraising appeal to support the family of a 16 year-old stabbed to death in a park has already beaten its target more than sixteen times over.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the loved ones of Brianna Ghey with funeral costs after she was tragically killed in Cheshire on Saturday.

Brianna was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, at 3.13pm on Saturday. A boy and girl, both aged 15, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

Brianna Ghey had amassed a large online following on TikTok for her videos (PA Media)

The crowdfunding page was set up by Victoria Potter, who described the teenager as “an outgoing, confident girl.”

So far the appeal has raised more than £69,000 from 4,500 donations, far more than the £4,216 goal.

“She brought a lot of laughter to those who knew her,” Ms Potter wrote. “She was looking forward to taking her exams this year and beginning her journey into the adult world.

“We have set up this page to help the family at this truly devastating time. We need your support to help them with funeral costs (we want to make this pink and colourful to match her personality) and ask if you can spare anything no matter how small to try to relieve their stress and allow them to grieve their beautiful daughter.”

Police forensics officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire, following Brianna’s death (PA)

Brianna’s family shared an emotional tribute on Monday, saying her death had left a “massive hole” in their family.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her,” they said. “Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Fans also shared their grief on the social media platform. One follower Immi said: “So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways.”

Tributes left at the scene to the teenager (Getty Images)

Brianna was a transgender girl but police say there is no evidence to suggest the murder was a hate crime and continue to appeal for witnesses to the killing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: “A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832, report it online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.