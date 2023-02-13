For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a teenager stabbed to death in a Cheshire park have paid tribute to their “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public suffering stab wounds at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington at around 3pm on Saturday.

Brianna was a transgender girl but police investigating her death say there is no evidence to suggest the killing was a hate crime.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Brianna had a large following on TikTok (@gingerpuppyx / TikTok)

In a statement published on Monday morning, Brianna’s family said her death has left a “massive hole in our family”.

"She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

The statement added: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.

Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park on Saturday (PA Media)

"We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

"The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

Cheshire Police said the two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody on Monday.

Brianna had a large following on social media app TikTok, where her fans have been paying tribute.“So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways,” one TikTok user named Immi said.

Another, D said: “Rest in peace Bri, you deserve so much better and will be missed so much I hope you can finally be at peace.”

Officers comb a patch of grass in the park ( SWNS)

A police cordon in place near site of killing (William Lailey / SWNS)

At the scene on Monday, a number of police vans could be seen parked in the surrounding area, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

Police tape lined a number of footpaths, cordoning off a large section of the area to the public, and police dogs could also be seen at the scene.

Flowers were also being left nearby, with messages including “Fly high angel.”

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “truly devastated” by her death.

In a statement, Emma Mills said: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

An officer near the scene at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington (William Lailey / SWNS)

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “A number of inquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate-related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.”

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or online, quoting the reference IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.