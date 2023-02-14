For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brianna Ghey claimed she was excluded from school in a TikTok post just days before being stabbed to death, as friends of the late trans teen said she was bullied “for years”.

The 16-year-old, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday. A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A clip was posted to Brianna’s popular TikTok channel days before the incident with the caption: “Got excluded from school.”

One of Brianna’s final clips (pictured) referenced exclusion (@gingerpuppyx/TikTok)

Brianna had a large fanbase online, with around 31,000 followers on her TikTok channel, which was deactivated in the wake of her death. Her videos usually featured her dancing and lip-syncing to pop songs – a format common on the app.

In many of her clips she was seen wearing a Birchwood Community High School uniform. Friends claimed she endured cruel treatment by fellow pupils, with one telling the Sun “she had been bullied in school for years”.

Damian Harry, who said his 15-year-old daughter was a school friend of Brianna’s, told MailOnline the teenager had been bullied in the past.

“She said she was devastated by the constant abuse and even talked of ending it all. It was down to her being trans. It is disgusting what happened.

“Let’s be frank, she was bullied because of her sexuality. Of course this is a hate crime.”

Schoolgirls leave flowers by the park where Brianna was stabbed (Getty)

Cheshire Police said they were exploring all lines of inquiry regarding Brianna’s death, including whether it was a hate crime. Previously the force had said there was “no evidence” to suggest the killing was “hate-related”.

The headteacher at the Cheshire school, said staff were “shocked and truly devastated” by the pupil’s death.

In a statement shared on Monday, Emma Mills said: “This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

Police at the scene of Brianna’s stabbing in Culceth (Getty)

Relatives of Brianna have paid tribute to a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister” and on Monday, classmates and friends gathered at Linear Park to pay tribute to her and lay flowers in her memory.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the murder of Brianna Ghey have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question two suspects – a boy and a girl, both aged 15.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime. Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832, report it online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.