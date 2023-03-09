‘Women are constantly begging for my attention — but I’d rather hang with my dog’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A model says he is “so good-looking” he gets inundated with messages from women every week – but he’d rather spend time with his dog.

Marco Donatelli has received attention for his appearance all his life, with his mother his biggest supporter, telling him he has “a face people want to look at”.

Now 22, he likens himself to a young Leonardo DiCaprio, sharing the “burden of beauty” and claims women constantly throw themselves at him, hoping to get the model into bed.

But anyone angling for a hook-up will be sorely disappointed, as Marco says he “doesn’t have time” to date.

“I know I’m really good-looking,” the entrepreneur, who has over 110,000 followers across social media, told JamPrime.

“My best attribute would probably be my smile, as well as my combination of curly hair and blue eyes – it really works.

“And obviously my overwhelming frame; I’m 6ft 3 in and weigh 215lbs of mostly muscle.

“I'm a larger guy, which girls like. Some weeks I get inundated of messages from women wanting to have sex with me or go on dates.”

Although Marco receives a steady stream of offers, for the moment he is happy spending time with Giuseppe, his four-year-old Goldendoodle.

He said: “I just don’t have the time for girls.”

(Jam Press/@marcoadonatelli)

Aside from his modelling career, Marco is also a successful businessman with his own clothing line, as well as investing in property and makes a decent living playing the stock market.

The native Ohioan, who now lives in Florida, believes this simply adds to his appeal.

And with a reality TV show and Netflix deal in the pipeline, he doesn’t expect things to calm down anytime soon.

He said: “I always knew I’d be in the limelight in some way.

“I remember having a dream as a child where I just knew I’d change the world and make people smile, and telling my dad about it, who asked me what I ‘would do’.

“I had no idea, I just knew it would happen.”

(Jam Press/@marcoadonatelli)

Marco got into modelling after his TikTok account took off and began collaborating with other social media influencers like Kyle Culver, Chris Daniels and Dixie D'amelio.

He said: “One of my buddies, Tommy Carnifax, who's from the same area as me, got into modelling.

“We got started together. He took pictures of me, I took pictures of him, we posted them, and we started building a massive following.”

As a social media celeb with a “great face”, Marco has since worked with photographer Rick Day, who has worked with the likes of Calvin Klein.

Focused on business, romance is taking a backseat for the model but he knows what he’ll be looking for when the time is right.

(Jam Press/@marcoadonatelli)

(Jam Press/@marcoadonatelli)

Marco added: “I’d like a family girl but she also has to be an organised woman.

“She would have be studying, have a degree or a good job, that’s important.

“Looks-wise, I am attracted to brunettes rather than blondes.

“But they have to have a good family and support system, because I don't have much of a family left myself.

“She has to bring something to the table.”