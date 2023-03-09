✕ Close UK: Arctic Air Sweeps Across Country Bringing Snow And Ice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Met Office amber warning has been issued for “significant disruption” from “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” as parts of the UK could be covered in up to 40cm of snow.

Snow storms are expected to hit large swathes of central and northern England today, forecasters warned.

The warning will remain in place for 21 hours from 3pm today – and “significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely.

Several milder yellow weather warnings for snow have also been issued, covering much of the nation from Wednesday to Friday.

Tuesday marked the coldest night of the year so far, and more sub-zero overnight temperatures are expected in all four UK nations in the coming days. Temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said this was the coldest March temperature recorded since 2010, but that it is “not that unusual to see snow in March”.