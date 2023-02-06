Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon gives birth to baby boy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lucy Fallon has announced the arrival of her baby boy with boyfriend Ryan Redson.

The former Coronation Street actor, 26, announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on Sunday (5 February) after giving birth the previous Monday.

Fallon and Redson, who have been dating since 2021, are yet to reveal the name of their newborn.

The pair posted identical photographs to Instagram, in which Fallon cradles the child in her arms as they are sitting on a sofa in their home. They wrote: “Our beautiful boy. 30/01/2023.”

Fallon, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap for five years, announced her pregnancy in September 2022, after opening up about experiencing anxiety in the early stages of her pregnancy following a miscarriage earlier that year.

The pair decided to keep the pregnancy a secret for five months before announcing it on social media in September.

The actor admitted that the loss of their unborn baby brought the couple closer together.

As her due date approached, Fallon posted on Instagram telling her followers that she was “manifesting” her son’s birth after experiencing pins and needles in her ribs.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Due in less than a week. I’ve had a LOT of messages – but no he is not here yet.”

The TV star and her boyfriend, Redson, 24, who is a Preston North End footballer, started dating in the spring of 2021, four years after they were introduced by mutual friends.