Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon reveals baby son’s name one month after birth

Lucy Fallon has revealed her newborn son’s name and the decision behind it.

The former Coronation Street actor, 27, announced the arrival of her baby boy with boyfriend Ryan Redson in January.

In a new interview, the couple revealed that there isn’t a specific significance behind their son’s moniker, but it was just one of the few names they could both agree on.

Lucy revealed their son’s name is Sonny Jude, telling OK! magazine: “I kept adding names to a list. I liked a lot of names that Ryan didn’t. Some were a bit out there, like ‘Fox’.”

Preston North End footballer Redson explained that he couldn’t support “out there” names like “Fox” because he worried that his son’s name would be mocked.

“When you’re from Liverpool, there was just no chance – he would get ribbed non stop. As the weeks were going on in the pregnancy, we were calling him Sonny,” he said.

According to Baby Centre UK, the name Sonny is derived from the familiar nickname, son, used to address a young boy.

Announcing Sonny’s arrival in February, the pair posted identical photographs to Instagram, in which Fallon cradles the child in her arms as they are sitting on a sofa in their home. They wrote: “Our beautiful boy. 30/01/2023.”

Fallon, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV’s soap Coronation Street for five years, announced her pregnancy in September 2022, after opening up about experiencing anxiety in the early stages of her pregnancy following a miscarriage earlier that year.

The pair decided to keep the pregnancy a secret for five months before announcing it on social media in September. Fallon admitted that the loss of their unborn baby brought the couple closer together. As her due date approached, the actor posted on Instagram telling her followers that she was “manifesting” her son’s birth after experiencing pins and needles in her ribs.

The TV star and her boyfriend, Redson, 24, who is a Preston North End footballer, started dating in the spring of 2021, four years after they were introduced by mutual friends.