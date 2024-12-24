Luigi Mangione’s sweater sells out at Nordstrom one day after court appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, became an unlikely fashion influencer after his appearance in a Manhattan courtroom.

The 26-year-old was attending his arraignment hearing on Monday (December 23) where he faces 11 counts in New York, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, second-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, and multiple weapons offenses. However, all eyes appeared to be on his burgundy sweater.

Mangione was wearing a white-collared shirt underneath the sweater in addition to light grey slacks and orange shoes at the courthouse. While fans first thought his sweater was a $1,000 Maison Margiela sweater, it was later determined that Mangione was wearing the “washable Merino crewneck sweater” from Nordstrom.

The sweater was previously available for $89.50 according to the Nordstrom website, but it is currently on sale for $62.65 with 30 percent off. The sweater comes in six other colors aside from the burgundy one, which is no longer available.

“No fing way the sweater Luigi Mangione wore to court today is sold out,” one person pointed out on X/Twitter on Monday.

The Independent has contacted Nordstrom for comment.

Magione’s burgundy sweater was on sale for $62.65 instead of the original price of $89.50 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In court, Mangione had pled not guilty to all of his charges as his attorney Karen Agnifilo told Judge Gregory Carro about her concerns that he would not receive a fair trial because of the amount of security around in addition to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s presence.

“They are literally treating him like he is some sort of political fodder, like some sort of spectacle,” Agnifilo said. “He was on display for everyone to see in the biggest stage perp walk I’ve ever seen in my career, it was absolutely unnecessary. He’s been cooperative with law enforcement... There was no reason for the NYPD and everybody to have these big assault rifles.”

“It was perfectly choreographed, and what was the New York City Mayor doing at this press conference, your honor? That just made it utterly political,” she continued.

The judge then assured Agnifilo that they would “carefully select a jury” while the next court date is set for February 21.

Earlier this month a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars joked about having Mangione on the next season of the show.

Ezra Sosa, who was partnered with convicted felon Anna Delvey during the most recent season, posted a TikTok with a photo of Mangione in the background. “He finna be my partner season 34,” he captioned the video.

“Make this a requirement, you’ll only take partners who have been arrested,” one person wrote in the comments section.