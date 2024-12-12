DWTS pro floats UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect as partner for next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars has joked about having Luigi Mangione on the next season of the show.

Ezra Sosa, who was partnered with convicted felon Anna Delvey during the most recent season, posted a TikTok with a photo of Mangione in the background. “He finna be my partner season 34,” he captioned the video.

Mangione was arrested on Monday (December 9) and charged with second-degree murder in connection the killing of UniitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4 outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown, New York City.

Sosa’s video has received over one million views with many people turning to the comments section to point out how similar the two of them looked.

“Ezra I fear this is giving ‘Siblings or Couple,’” one commenter joked. Another commenter agreed, writing, “Ezra you need to enter the look-alike contest.”

Other commenters joked that it should become a new pattern for Sosa to only be partnered with criminals after his experience with con artist Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorkin.

“Make this a requirement, you’ll only take partners who have been arrested,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“Pls Daniela with athletes and Ezra with convicts,” another comment read.

Ezra Sosa (left) and UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione ( Getty Images )

Sosa and Delvey were one of the first couples to be eliminated last season alongside Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

Many people criticized ABC for casting Delvey in the competition after the fraudster received special permission from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to appear.

“I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their mother or their brother back,” Whoopi Goldberg said following the announcement during a September episode of The View. “And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there’s a reason? Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?”

One of The View’s co-hosts, Sunny Hostin agreed: “She defrauded so many people and then spent about two years in prison and then had to spend another 18 months in prison for overstaying her welcome and overstaying her visa. So she committed another crime, and what is the consequence of it? A federal bejeweled ankle monitor and a spot on a television show.”

Following her elimination, Delvey ended up bluntly telling one of the reality show’s hosts, Julianne Hough, that she would be taking “nothing” away from her few weeks on Dancing with the Stars.

She returned for the finale, where she jokingly danced to the Whitney Houston song “I Have Nothing.”