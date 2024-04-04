Lulu tells Jonathan Ross why she’s happier alone after two marriages

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lulu has said that she is happy alone after prioritising herself more following the breakdown of her marriage in the early Nineties.

Speaking on Saturday’s forthcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the Scottish pop singer, 75, was asked about whether she would like to find a partner again.

“No, not really. I’m very happy. I’ve found that I’m really happy on my own,” the singer, full name Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, replied.

“When I was young, I wanted a white picket fence and I wanted the dream.”

The “Shout” singer said that after her two marriages, she decided to focus on learning more about herself.

“To be honest with you, now after having two marriages and I picked two good guys, I needed to get to know myself a bit more.”

Lulu was married to BeeGees singer Maurice Gibb between 1969 and 1973. She married British celebrity hair stylist John Frieda in 1977 and the pair split in 1991. She had a brief relationship with David Bowie between the two marriages.

Speaking about Bowie on the talk show, she recalled feeling supported by the “Starman” singer at the beginning of her career when she was a teenager “negotiating with men in suits”.

( Getty Images for EON Productions )

“When I met David, David said ‘The labels don’t get you. They don’t get your voice either. I’m going to make a hit record with you,’” she recalled/ “When he said that to me, I felt like I’d been heard and I’d been seen because it’s hard to negotiate with people who’ve been in the business for a long time.”

The singer is about to embark on her farewell tour, named “Champagne for Lulu” after a famous line uttered by Jennifer Saunders’ character Eddie in an episode of Absolutely Fabulous that Lulu cameoed in.

While on tour, the musician said that she doesn’t speak before noon.

“I don’t speak before 12 noon,” she told the BBC. “I can understand why you think I’m lying. But no, I’m very disciplined.

“I exercise my voice, all that stuff. I watch my diet. And I don’t speak before 12 noon when I’m on tour. It’s not a big deal. I’ve done total silence for weeks.”

So while she might encounter someone who makes her “want to shout”, Lulu won’t even whisper before 12pm on show days.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday at 21.35pm.