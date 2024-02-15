Lulu breaks down in tears on air after being left heartbroken by loss

Lulu broke down in tears live on air as she spoke about the death of her parents.

The singer spoke of her mother and father’s tumultuous relationship on Gyles Brandret’s Rosebud podcast.

The 75-year-old said: “They loved each other because ultimately, they stayed together, which sounds crazy because today it wouldn’t happen.

“My mother died first, she was in her late 70s, and she died of cancer. Then my father died two years later, I would say of a broken heart.”

The singer paused as her voice broke. She added: “I can’t believe I still have tears about this but it’s deep, it runs deep.”