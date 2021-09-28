Mac Cosmetics is launching a Whitney Houston makeup line

Mac Cosmetics is partnering up with the Whitney Houston Estate to launch a makeup range that celebrates the life and legacy of the iconic singer.

The collection is set to launch in 2022 to support the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which Mac Cosmetics will be providing beauty looks for.

The renowned makeup brand will then continue to celebrate Houston through upcoming projects, which will be announced at a later date.

Houston’s most memorable makeup looks are from her chart reign during the 80s and 90s: natural curly hair, multi-coloured eye shadows and bright red lipstick.

“The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do,” Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, told People magazine.

“I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with Mac is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs.

“The line will be true to her colours that she loved to work with.”

Houston died on 11 February 2012 after drowning in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills Hilton hotel room.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody, named after the stars famous 1987 dancefloor hit, has been set for a Christmas 2022 release.

Naomi Ackie will play Houston, while Ashton Sanders stars as her ex-husband, Bobby Brown.

The official biopic was signed off by Houston’s estate, producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music.

Producers have said it will be a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time”.