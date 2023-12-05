Macaulay Culkin shares his son’s sweet reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Macaulay Culkin has shared his son’s sweet reaction to his star being inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On 1 December, the Home Alone lead was joined by his family and close colleagues as he was honoured by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for his irrevocable influence on TV and film. Among those in attendance were his two sons, both of who Culkin, 43, shares with his partner Brenda Song, 35.

To make the day even more memorable, Culkin was joined by Catherine O’Hara, the very woman who assumed the role of his mother in Home Alone.

The My Girl actor took to Instagram on 4 December to detail his gratitude and explain how his children celebrated the significant recognition with him. While the young boys may not be able to fully grasp the worth of the award, they’ve taken a liking to the physical plaque.

“Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star. My kid can’t stop playing with it,” his caption read. “It was such a special day to spend with my friends and family.”

Culkin and Song welcomed their first son together, Dakota, two, in April 2021, a little more than a year before their second son was born in December 2022. The pair, who have been together since 2018, are known for keeping their private life out of the public eye, and Culkin’s ceremony was the first time they officially introduced their children.

Though the long-time couple hadn’t been keen on bringing their two boys out in public before the ceremony, Culkin felt it was important they were in attendance. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Richie Rich star explained how having his sons by his side was essential.

“It’s the reason pretty much to do anything now,” he noted. “We always talk about how we don’t remember our life before our kids - it’s a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name.”

In his acceptance speech during the ceremony, he nodded to his appreciation for the former Disney Channel regular.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” Culkin proclaimed. “You’re the best person I’ve ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people.”

Mimicking her fiancé’s kind sentiment, Song paid homage to her partner on social media with a carousel of photos from the big day. The two were seen smiling ear-to-ear as they grasped each other in front of the cameras.

“So sooo proud of you @culkamania !! The most incredible day honouring the most incredible person. So well deserved and so long overdue,” Song wrote in her caption. Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support and celebrate. My heart is so full.”