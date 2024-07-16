Machine Gun Kelly debuts new fang teeth in dentist’s office

Support truly

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled a new style choice – a pair of fangs.

This week, the 34-year-old artist revealed that he’d decided to sharpen his teeth into two tusks. In a July 15 post on Instagram, Kelly flashed his new smile to his followers alongside the caption: “With the blessing of Odin.”

The “Home” singer opened up, unveiling two sharp dentures next to a set of new tooth gems inside a cosmetic dentist’s office. Zooming in to stare at his new smile, Kelly put the pointed tips in the light of the operating chair.

Dr Dani B, the cosmetic dentist who added Kelly’s aesthetic additive, posted a picture of his work on the rapper to his own Instagram. “I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted,” his caption read.

Fans flocked to the “Bloody Valentine” vocalist’s page, questioning whether his weapon teeth were temporary.

“Those fangs are just temporary, right??” one woman asked, while one supporter wrote: “The Edward Cullen in me is screaming.”

Machine Gun Kelly debuts new fanged teeth while inside his dentist's office

A third mentioned his on-again, off-again partner, Megan Fox. “I just know Meg is kicking her feet and giggling right now,” they commented, insinuating the actress would be excited by Kelly’s fangs.

The pair – who got engaged in 2022 but have since paused their wedding plans – have sparked rumors that they’ve tasted each other’s blood. During a March 2024 interview on Call Her Daddy, the This Is 40 star defended her decision to exchange blood with Kelly.

Kelly and Fox called off their 2022 engagement but have since been spotted out together

Fox told podcast host Alex Cooper that swapping blood with her former fiancé wasn’t “gross,” especially since he was her “soulmate” and “twin soul.”

In April, the Jennifer’s Body lead spoke to Glamour UK, confessing her blood swap with Kelly was for “ritual purposes.”

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she admitted. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Recently, multiple sources have confirmed a reconciliation between the pair, with insiders close to them saying they’re moving in the right direction as a couple. Following People’s March report on the duo’s continued “trust issues,” a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight has now said they’re doing “much better.”

“Things have been much better with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly,” the insider proclaimed. “They’ve been problem solving, working on effective communication, reestablishing their commitment to each other, and realigning the direction of their relationship and where they want it to go.”