Madame Tussauds has launched seven new wax figures of Harry Styles, each to be unveiled at a different museum across the world.

In a press release shared on 18 July, the wax museum announced that the statues will be displayed in seven Madame Tussauds locations: London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney.

Along with a depiction of Styles’ physical appearance, each of the wax figures are wearing one of the singer’s most iconic outfits, including the rainbow sequin jumpsuit he wore as a headliner for Coachella in April 2022. This statue will be featured in the Madame Tussauds museum in New York City.

Another look on one of the figures, which will be displayed in the Sydney-based wax museum, consisted of red suspenders, a pink button down, and a feather boa.

In addition, a third figure of Styles, which showed him wearing a pink suit with a flower print on the jacket, will be featured in a Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam. Another statue that showed Styles in blue trousers and a blue and yellow jacket, with sequined strawberries sewn onto it, will be displayed in a museum in Singapore.

The wax statues of the “As It Was” singer arrived as he’s the midst of completing his Love On Tour shows, with a final performance in Italy on 22 July. Styles’ statues were also unveiled a decade after he was first showcased in Madame Tussauds, alongside his then One Direction bandmates.

In the press release, Angela Jobson, Global Brand Director Madame Tussauds, went on to celebrate the statues, noting that they arrived as the actor is in the height of his career.

“Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture,” she said.

“When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

After the museum unveiled the statues on social media, there have been some mixed reactions from fans. In the comments of Madame Tussauds USA Instagram post, some people claimed that statues lacked emotion in their facial expressions and eyes.

“It’s lacking a soul and it’s unsettling,” one wrote, while another added: “WHY HIS EYES LOOK LIKE THAT.”

A third added: “Idk why this one looks so lifeless like I can’t explain why it freaks me out.”

Other fans questioned the necklace that all the seven figures were wearing, with one writing: “Just curious why they put pearls on all of them when he didn’t wear them with most of those outfits.”

However, some people were impressed by how the statues turned out, as they claimed that they were a “realistic” depiction of Styles and were “amazing”.

This isn’t the first time that fans have shared their candid thoughts about the museum’s wax figures. When a Madame Tussauds in Berlin unveiled a statue of Beyoncé in January, many fans said that it looked so much like the singer.

However, despite this “uncanny resemblance”, other people felt like there was still something “off” about the statue, which made it look “like a person that wasn’t Beyoncé”.