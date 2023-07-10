Wimbledon star reveals she gave away Harry Styles tickets to play on Sunday

Wimbledon wild card Elina Svitolina revealed that she had to give up tickets to a Harry Styles concert to compete at the Championships on Sunday.

The Ukrainian star was set to see Styles perform in Vienna over the weekend, but her plans were scuppered by her own success.

Luckily, she didn’t give up the tickets in vain, as Svitolina went on to beat Victoria Azarenka in her round of 16 match on Court 1.

“I hope Harry is watching... I’m a big fan of his,” she said after the match.

Styles has since responded on social media, wishing Svitolina luck for the rest of the tournament and offering her a ticket to any of his remaining four shows.