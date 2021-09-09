It’s hard to think there was once a time when we didn’t know what the interior of most other people’s homes looked like. Now, thanks to Zoom, Instagram and endless Face Times, we know that our boss is the no fuss minimalist type, that our favourite TV presenter is all about animal print, and that our cousin in New Zealand cannot get enough of shell-themed embellishment.

Never before have our interiors been so visible. Always wanted to replace that ratty sofa? Since it’s visible in most of your Teams meetings, now might be a good time to look into it. Keep seeing whimsical lamps and rugs and want to brighten up your drab living room? Instagram will show you the way.

With all our futures looking to be increasingly home focused, with hybrid working set to continue, limitations to travel ongoing and the cost of real life returning keeping us in our comfort bubble, there’s no better time to spruce up our living spaces.

As with all the best ideas, MADE.COM started with a personal quest. When founder, Ning Li, was furnishing his flat, he struggled to find comfortable, well-made and beautiful sofas. He decided to collaborate with independent designers to fix his problem. Today, MADE.COM champions creative talent from all over the world, designing pieces to suit every room and very person.

Let there be light

Nothing dictates the mood of a space like lighting. Too bright and the room can feel a bit oppressive, too dark and things start to appear dingy. Create cosy corners and dappled light with one of MADE.COM’s 68 floor lamps.

Positioned next to your favourite armchair, the Carmella overreach floor lamp in peacock blue velvet (£139), is the ideal companion for snuggling down to read a good book. For a statement touch, the Vetro brass and opal glass standing lamp (£189) injects a contemporary feeling into any room.

And why not add a dash of whimsy to your home office with the adorable Raja ceramic leopard lamp (£79).

Snug as a bug

With the British summertime looking unlikely to rear its head anytime soon, hunkering down on the sofa looks to be the order du jour. And there’s nothing like a luxurious throw to add the finishing touch to any Netflix binge.

We love the Bagley chunky tassled soft blanket (£39), which will slip seamlessly into any décor to add that finishing texture.

If your style is minimalist but you’re looking for that pop of colour to brighten up the home, there’s nothing like a quirky cushion to keep things light. The Salo embroidered face cushion (£25) and the Zonje terracotta palm cushion (£29) are just the pop of fun that’s called for.

Tidied away

In an age of increasing clutter, who doesn’t love a natty storage solution? From bookshelves, to ottomans, chests of drawers and sideboards, MADE.COM has a gorgeous unit for every room.

One of the trickiest things to find is the perfect TV unit. MADE.COM’s Lucien in dark mango wood (£549) is perfect for tidying away consoles and TV guides, and with built-in cable management, it’ll hide away all those unsightly wires that threaten to ruin your Instagram-friendly set-up.

For the bedroom, wall-mounted rattan shelf Clare (£149) will tidy away your cosmetics, bedtime reading, and favourite trinkets. Pop a hanging plant on top and be transported to warmer climes.

Bag a bargain

There’s nothing quite like the smug feeling of being able to tell your friends how you got your new sofa for an absolute steal. MADE.COM’s clearance sale is always on, with 40 per cent off selected items across the store. And with an additional 10 per cent off clearance items between the 23rd-30th Aug, there are plenty of big savings to be had.

The summer sales are always the best time to invest in bigger purchases like the corner sofa you always wanted. The Fallyn sofa (£1599) in stoned sand or slate grey is as comfortable as it is sumptuous, and with raised metal legs, retains a modern lightness. For something a little more statement, the Ariana three seater sofa (£579) in ochre is the perfect place for a box set binge.

Of course, we can’t forget our furry friends. MADE.COM’s clearance sale also includes these adorable dog sofas. The Kyali round pet bed (£119) comes in a walnut frame with navy upholstery or in natural ash with grey cushions, for pets who only accept the very best, and the Kyali oval pet bed (£109) is an adorable hideaway that will fit seamlessly into any home.

