Upgrade your interiors for less with MADE.COM’s winter sale

Winter brings with it a multitude of joys – think crisp, chilly weather, the re-emergence of our knitwear collections, comfort food, the possibility of snow, and of course, Christmas itself. But arrival of the big man in red aside, for the homeware aficionados among us few winter events are quite so hotly anticipated as the MADE.COM winter sale.

The annual round of reductions is typically one of the best of the year, with savings on everything from furniture to lighting and accessories. Whether you’re mid-renovation or just fancy giving your kitchen, living room or bedroom a little refresh, there are plenty of designs up for grabs that will update your space in style.

Literally thousands of products (2,400, to be exact – yes, we counted) are discounted as part of the latest promotion, with something for every room in the house. With this in mind, we’ve edited down our top picks for every space, plus tips on how to style them, so you can maximise their impact as soon as they arrive on your doorstep.

Better yet, if an item is marked as being available for express dispatch, you might even manage to bag it before 25 December. Well, if there’s a better way to impress your guests than with a piece of stylish yet functional new furniture, we haven’t found it yet.

Parton freestanding full length mirror: Was £149, now £89, MADE.COM

Shop it for: Your bedroom

This full-length, minimalist mirror is perfect for seeing your OOTD from every angle, but also makes an attractive statement piece in its own right. Use it to add an expensive-looking touch to your bedroom, and no one will ever guess you managed to buy it with an impressive 40 per cent off. We’d bring out its appealing brassiness even further by adding similar metallic accessories throughout the space. A good mirror always helps to reflect light and make a room look bigger too, so if your sleeping quarters are on the smaller side, the parton could help with a bit of optical illusion.

Camden diamond rug, medium: Was £199, now £159, MADE.COM

Shop it for: Your living room

Rugs are ideal for warming up an area and adding texture, and if you love the black and white Berber styles that are all over Instagram but fancy a bit of a twist of the typical, the camden might make a great alternative. Measuring 140 x 200cm, it’s wide enough to cover most average-sized living room floors, and its flatter, tighter weave gives it a better chance of withstanding daily wear and tear for years to come. Tuck the edges neatly under your sofa to integrate it with your existing set-up, or frame it with furniture for more of a well-deserved spotlight on your new investment.

Hektor tub office chair: Was £220, now £169, MADE.COM

Shop it for: Your home office

Hairpin legs, gorgeous tan leather, a cool tub silhouette: the elegantly curved hektor chair really does have it all if you’re on the hunt for an office chair with a difference. We’d play on its industrial style with a complementary wood and metal desk, and a table lamp with an on-trend oversized bulb to get you through those dark winter nights behind the screen. Incidentally, the vetro table lamp in its dusty nude colourway is also reduced right now (was £59, now £49, MADE.COM). Just saying.

Tambo sideboard: Was £679, now £539, MADE.COM

Shop it for: Your dining room

The Tambo’s inviting oak hue and slatted finish will slot in seamlessly with any existing decor, and provide a vast amount of storage for anything from serving dishes to board games. We also like the idea of transforming it into a bar, by adding a gold tray and some colourful glassware and accessories to its surface. But whatever you plan to use it for, you can admire it safe in the knowledge that you saved more than 20 per cent on its usual RRP if you add it to your basket now.

Huldra bathroom shelves storage caddy: Was £69, now £59, MADE.COM

Shop it for: Your bathroom

Another great storage solution comes in the form of MADE.COM’s huldra storage caddy, which can streamline all of your bathroom clutter and actually look sophisticated while doing it. The contrast of the natural wood and black metal gives it an undeniably modern finish, and its three roomy compartments can easily accommodate shampoos, shower gels, cleansers, washcloths and any number of other bathroom essentials. Not bad for less than £60.

Lori flush ceiling light: Was £149, now £119, MADE.COM

Shop it for: Your hallway

Talk about making an entrance! This lori ceiling lamp would make a plush addition in any area of your home, but we can’t resist the idea of hanging it in a hallway for ultimate wow-factor from the minute you step through the door. Designed by Rachael Sleight exclusively for MADE.COM, its brass fittings and frosted glass are contemporary yet classic, meaning it’s definitely one sale buy you won’t regret next season.

Kolsa tall chiminea: Was £199, now £159, MADE.COM

Shop it for: Your garden

It might seem counterintuitive to buy garden furniture in the winter, but actually, that’s when you can often get the best deals, as the products are less in demand and retailers are more inclined to give more generous discounts – like 20 per cent off the ultra-chic Kolsa chiminea, for instance. This is a fabulous focal point for gardens of all sizes, with its matte black finish and unique prism shape. Looks aside, its main benefit is providing a welcome burst of heat on cooler evenings, so you might find yourself making use of it in December after all.

