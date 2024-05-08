Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Madelyn Cline has been giving fans secondhand embarrassment after she struggled to locate her car in a viral video.

In the video posted to X, formerly Twitter, the Outer Banks actor is seen leaving a hotel but is unable to find what car she’s supposed to be in.

Cline is seen sporting travel attire, wearing a large hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a camouflage baseball cap while carrying suitcases. After leaving the hotel, she walks up to the first car she sees and begins to open one of the doors to get inside - only for someone to come up behind her and let know isn’t her car.

The actor then walks up to the car in front of the previous one and attempts to get in, only to again be told that isn’t her car. She decides to try a third time with the next car in the line, beginning to laugh and cover her face in embarrassment. Cline begins to open the door when she decides to only point to it in case she is wrong again - as she was told it isn’t her car.

The fourth time ends up being the charm, as an employee took her hand to physically lead her to her car - which wasn’t even in the same vicinity as her previous choices.

Many people posted the video to X, with captions expressing how embarrassing the incident appeared. “Oh this is gonna haunt her at night,” one person wrote.

“I would’ve gone back to the hotel by the third car,” another commenter joked.

“I would also be this awkward and overstimulated if I was being papped trying to find my car,” one comment read, referencing the paparazzi following Cline and taking photos of her during the entire interaction.

Other commenters questioned why exactly the car was parked as far away from the hotel as it was.

“Someone is getting fired, why would they park her car so far away from the hotel?” one commenter questioned, while another agreed, writing: “Well why did they park so far?”

On Monday 6 May, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star attended the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

To honour the Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, Cline was one of the many attendees who did their best to abide by the evening’s dress code - “The Garden of Time”, after JG Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

For her outfit, she wore an all-white custom Tommy Hilfiger gown covered in flowers. However, she did not appear to attend with her rumoured boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, as fans assumed the rumoured couple would make their red carpet debut.

The pair were first reported to be dating back in September 2023, less than two months after Davidson’s relationship with Chase Sui Wonders ended.

At the time, a source close to the supposed couple told US Weekly: “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”

“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” the source later revealed, noting that they “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as they could. “They assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”