Pete Davidson ‘dating Madelyn Cline’ after Chase Sui Wonders split

Pete Davidson is reportedly dating Outer Banks actor Madelyn Cline, less than two months after the comedian’s relationship with Chase Sui Wonders ended.

A source told Us Weekly that Davidson, 29, and Cline, 25, “kept things casual” during a breakfast date at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Independent has contacted Davidson and Cline’s representatives for comment.

“I think Pete Davidson just replies to texts right away,” one person reacted to the rumours, making a light-hearted comment about the comedian’s history of dating beautiful women – including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber.

“If you’re not an a**hole, have confidence and make women laugh you’ll do alright.” another user wrote on X/Twitter.

Before being linked to Cline, the “Bupkis” actor was dating Wonders, 27, for nine months.

They met while filming the 2022 slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together at an ice hockey match last December.

“She’s the best,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight in April. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

In May, Wonders said acting with Davidson “is my favourite thing” in an interview with Nylon Magazine.

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing,” she said.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” Wonders continued. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

In August, a source close to Davidson told People he was “single again”, weeks after he reportedly checked into a rehab centre amid ongoing mental health struggles.

Davidson was previously dating Wonders (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Cline was previously dating American singer Jackson Guthy, before they reportedly broke up after one year together.

They first sparked romance rumours in June 2022, following Cline’s breakup from her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes.

In July, fans noticed that Cline had unfollowed Guthy, as sources told celebrity gossip account deuxmoi they were no longer together.

Stokes, 30, and Cline met in 2019, while filming the hit Netflix romance that would eventually catapult them into the limelight.

Speculation that the actors, who played star-crossed lovers in Outer Banks, were dating began before the show’s first season was released in April 2020.

They confirmed their relationship in June, after Stokes shared photographs from a beach date with Cline.

Cline and Stokes (JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX)

After more than one year together, Stokes and Cline ended their relationship in November 2021.

In an interview in February, Cline said she “finally understood” why celebrities “keep their circles small”, explaining her decision to keep her private life out of the public eye.

She told Us Weekly: “Some people can do it – I can’t. If you give everything, like, 100 per cent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself?

“You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small,” Cline continued. “I realied there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”