Pete Davidson brings young fan onstage to perform with Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson brought a young fan on stage to perform with Machine Gun Kelly in Uncasville, Connecticut, last week.

The comedian surprised the Bad Things rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, by turning up in a very similar outfit at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday night (7 September).

Davidson brought the young guitarist on stage, who was also dressed similarly to the musician in cargo trousers.

"And how sick does this man look?" Machine Gun Kelly remarked as Davidson lifted the youngster up into the air.