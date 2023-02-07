Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lorraine Kelly says she feels that Madonna “doesn’t really look like herself” following her recent appearance at the Grammys.

The singer, 64, made an appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (5 February) night, where she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their rendition of chart-topper “Unholy”.

However, some viewers at home claimed that Madonna looked “unrecognisable” during the segment.

Discussing the singer’s new look on Tuesday (7 February) morning’s episode of Lorraine, Kelly said that it was a “shame” the singer had changed her appearance.

“She doesn’t really look like herself,” said the Scottish presenter.

“I just think it’s a little bit disappointing that she feels like she has to. It’s a shame.”

However, Kelly stressed that Madonna, with her lengthy career, had “paid her dues” and could do “whatever she wants”.

The Independent has contacted Madonna’s representatives for comment.

Madonna introduced a performance at the Grammys (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Madonna’s name continued trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning, as social media users shared photos of her recent look online.

However, many also spoke out to defend the singer, with one tweet reading: “Sick of seeing comments on Madonna’s face on here. As we know women can’t win. Can you imagine pop culture without her contribution? No. Have some respect.”

Another commenter wrote: “To the people who judge Madonna’s appearance, saying she has destroyed her face – or their mum looks better at age 64 – are perfectly proving why women feel the need to have cosmetic surgery in the first place.”

In 2018, Madonna spoke about her experience of ageism in the music industry, saying: “What I am going through now is ageism, with people putting me down or giving me a hard time because I date younger men or do things that are considered to be only the domain of younger women.

“10 to 20 years from now, it’s going to be normal,” she added. “People are going to shut up.”