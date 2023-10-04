Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim over the weekend.

The pair first met in 2017 at the launch of a television application called Tapmad TV, as per reports.

The Humsafar actress has now taken social media by storm with her wedding photos as she wore a royal beige and gold lehenga designed by Faraz Manan.

On Tuesday, Khan shared a video from her wedding with the caption: “My Shehzeda [prince], Salim.”

The video captured many moments from the wedding, with Khan’s son Azlan also walking her down the aisle.

The actress also shared a few photos from the ceremony, showing fans a close-up of her bridal gown, as well as a full outfit shot and a few special moments with her son.

Comments began to pour in from fellow co-stars, fans, and friends as they congratulated her on her special day.

Actress Aiman Muneeb said: “So, so beautfiful.”

Designer Faraz added: “Love you…Our most beautiful bride.”

In another post, Khan uploaded a snapshot of her and her husband with the caption “Bismillah”, which translates to “in the name of God”, as they lovingly gazed at one another.

This is Khan’s second marriage. The actress was previously married to Pakistani actor and director Ali Askari in 2007. The couple divorced in 2015.

In a 2021 interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Khan spoke about her ex-husband and the bond she still maintains with her former in-laws.

“I think that Azlan’s father and their family and my family, we are on the same page, when it comes to Azlan. I’m very close to them, even now, as I have grown up in their house,” she said in the interview.

“It takes work, it takes swallowing your pride at times, and it takes trying to understand the other person. And for your child’s sake, you do it. If you’re lucky that people from both sides are good and looking at the child’s well-being and true happiness, then you forget the bitterness,” she added.

Khan is known for her performances in popular TV shows in Pakistan, like Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat.

She made her first debut in Pakistani films with Atif Aslam’s Bol and since then has featured in several successful films including one with popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.